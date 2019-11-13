Cynthia Baker’s trial continues, attorneys say she ‘hated’ the child

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — The trial for Cynthia Baker, who is charged for the murder of her ex-boyfriend’s 8-year-old daughter, continued into day two on Wednesday at the Law and Justice Center in Bloomington.

The day began with the jury being sworn in and opening statements.

Prosecutors said “Baker hated” the girl, Rica Rountree, and showed a graphic picture of the alleged abuse she endured at the hands of Baker. They also said there is video evidence of her beating and verbally abusing the girl.

According to the state, Baker exchanged texts with her boyfriend about how much she hated Rountree. She allegedly wrote “I don’t like her at the house,” “I really hate your daughter,” “I can continue to beat her and go about my day,” and “If she was mine, I would strangle her.”

Baker, 42, of Normal, was arrested in April. She is accused of fatally kicking Rountree in the stomach, which led to massive internal injuries that eventually killed her. Additionally, the child’s autopsy results showed multiple scars, which indicated a months-long span of abuse.

According to the state “Texts between defendant and Boyfriend about how much she hated the daughter..

“I don’t like her at the house…”

“I really hate your daughter”

“I can continue to beat her and go about my day”

“If she was mine I would strangle her” — Munashe Kwangwari (@Munashe_Kw) November 13, 2019

Baker was dating the girl’s father at the time. She was indicted for three counts of murder, one count of aggravated battery of a child, and one count of aggravated domestic battery.

Baker, left /// Rountree, right

In hearings leading up to the start of the trial, prosecutors told a judge that videos from Baker’s cell phone show her kneeing the girl in the back, hitting her head against a wall, and other incidents of abuse. Baker is also accused of ignoring a doctor’s orders to take Rountree for x-rays.

Baker’s lawyer said he was “shocked at the videos” but asked jurors to listen to all the facts before forming their opinions.

Defense opening statement was brief but had one consistent message. The lawyer said “- I was shocked at the videos…bizarre form of discipline…but don’t fall in the trap of hearing everything that is not favorable for my client.” — Munashe Kwangwari (@Munashe_Kw) November 13, 2019

Rountree’s third-grade teacher and an EMT paramedic took the stand on Wednesday.

The paramedic, Matthew Johann, arrived to the house on the day Rountree died, and said Baker was “calm, not emotional.”

The EMT Paramedic is on the stand — he says when he arrived to the house on the day the daughter died — Cynthia was calm, not emotional. Which was the opposite of how the other adults in the room were. Describes one person as crying and hyperventilating. — Munashe Kwangwari (@Munashe_Kw) November 13, 2019

“Baker gave information calmly and did not appear to be distraught,” Johann said when the defense questioned him. He said nothing about her demeanor “was abnormal.”

Baker told a judge on Tuesday she was not interested in any kind of plea deal. If she’s convicted on all counts, the judge could sentence Baker to more than 200 years in prison.

Follow along for live updates.