D150 limiting number of spectators allowed at high school athletic events

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Due to the surge in COVID-19 cases locally, additional safety measures are being added to all Peoria Public Schools high school athletic events.

Until further notice, only two spectators will be allowed per athlete at home sporting events.

Similar to last year, athletes will tell their coach who their two guests are, and guests will be able to check in at the admissions table. Two spectators per individual for visiting teams will also be allowed, including coaches.

All guests are required to wear a mask.

Cheerleaders, dance teams, and bands will not be allowed at athletic events at this time.

There will be an update weekly on whether these additional safety measures will remain in place, according to the district.