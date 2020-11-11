D87 cancels basketball this Winter; leaders hope to have season in spring

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — High School basketball will not be played in Bloomington’s District 87 this winter. Despite the Illinois High School Association giving schools the green light to play, the district opted to pass.

Leaders announced their decision to, at very least, delay the start of the season until the spring. A decision they say did not come lightly, but it was one that follows the guidelines set out by the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker and the IDPH classify high school basketball as a high risk sport, meaning the students playing have a significant chance of contracting the virus and possibly passing it on to others.

D87 Athletic Director Tony Bauman says the district would be made liable for anything that could happen to a student, and with much uncertainty he did not want to leave it up to chance.

“It’s not a decision that we wanted to make, but we felt it was in their best interest,” said Bauman. “We think there’s a good chance that we still might be able to have a basketball season, just later in the year, when its safer for our athletes and coaches.”

Bauman says for now players will have the opportunity of working one-on-one with their coach, but that’s as close as they’ll get to playing organized basketball this fall.

