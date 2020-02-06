D87 has largest re-staffing in 30 years

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WYZZ) — Four new people will be in charge at different District 87 schools as the district announced seven people will be stepping into new roles next year. Superintendent Dr. Barry Reilly says it’s the largest re-staffing in 30 years, however, the new faces however don’t mean major changes.

Bent, Stevenson, and Sheridan Elementaries, as well as, Bloomington Junior High are getting new principals. Among them is Lynn Shook, who is leaving her post as the Assistant Principal at the Junior High.

“It’s kind of bittersweet,” said Shook. “It’s sad to be leaving a staff that is tremendous. “A hard-working group of teachers at the junior high, but I am incredibly excited about the opportunity.”

Shook is just one of six getting new jobs within the district, but it’s not a coincidence. D87 has a principal internship program, giving teachers a chance to learn about leadership positions before taking one.

“We’ve committed to allowing some of our teachers an oppurtunity to having a culminating activity,” said Reilly. “Which is, you are pulled from the classroom for a full semester, you get to work alongside a principal in that building. You are part of every administrative meeting that we have, you are immersed.”

Reilly says the program, that has recently helped these promoted employees, continues to teach others.

“Preparing our people through that manor really has made a difference, and we have great people who are ready to step in,” he said.

Shook is taking Katy Hansen’s old position, who will now be the Assistant Director of Special Education. It’s a new role created by the district to help more children.

“I have a lot to learn,” said Shook. “What’s great is I have a lot of resources within the district, and in the community that I can reach out to.”

The seven new administrators will be sworn in during the district’s February 12th school board meeting.