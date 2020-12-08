D87 is getting students ready for the spring semester

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) – District 87 leaders are working to serve students in need of the physicals and immunizations required to return to the classroom. Through a partnership with the Carle Mobile Health Clinic, on Monday, families were invited to the Bloomington Junior High Campus for a one-stop shop.

Currently, only Pre-K through 6th grade students have the option of learning in-person, and leaders say to start the year, half of the 6th graders didn’t have their required check up’s. With in-person learning being extended to everyone this coming spring they wanted to give them an easy way to be prepared.

“We don’t want to have any flu outbreaks with COVID going around,” said Kelly Parker R.N., Manager of Carle Mobile Health Services. “I think there’s been a lot of confusion whether students are needing these vaccines for school. With school being virtual or doing kind of a hybrid model, but it’s just as important as ever to stay up to date on vaccines to keep kids and families healthy.”

District leaders say for the students participating in hybrid learning next semester, they won’t be allowed in the buildings without completed physicals and immunizations.