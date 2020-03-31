D87 is giving their students an appetite for learning

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) – Students in Bloomington’s District 87 will begin their remote learning lessons this week.

In addition to learning from home, students will also have to eat their meals at home, which can be hard for those who do not have the access they need. So, instead of having students go out and find food, the district is bringing it to them.

This Tuesday and Thursday from noon to 2 p.m. 8 district 87 busses will be parked at different locations in Bloomington, staffed with people handing out breakfast and lunch to students.

“For a lot of them, they don’t get a breakfast in the morning,” said Jeff Able, Volunteer. “This is the only breakfast they have.”

D87 students start remote learning Wednesday, and district leaders say they wanted provide this service so that all of their kids have full stomachs and an appetite for learning.

“We aren’t required to provide meals during the school closure,” said Caroline Bubulka, Director of School Nutrition with D87. “But we wanted to step up and provide meals to students and the community.”

Leaders say they want to continue providing meals for students but the days may switch on a week-to-week basis. To find out when those days will be visit their website.