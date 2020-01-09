D87 is now ready to have students learn while not in the classroom

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — The District 87 school board met Wednesday night to plan out what they’ll do when wicked weather forces students to stay home.

Districts all over the state are substituting emergency days for E-learning days, meaning your student won’t miss a beat when he or she has to miss a day of class.

Wednesday, District 87 finalized its plan, and it states during one of these days, middle and high school teachers will be required to provide lessons students can do at home using school-provided laptops.

Pre-K and elementary teachers will create lessons before an E-learning day and will send worksheets homes with students.

“You could have a polar vortex, we get 30 below and it’s not safe for kids to be out at bus stops or walking to school and we have to close for multiple days,” said Superintendent Dr. Barry Reilly. “In the event that we have something like that, we think this could be beneficial. That continuity of learning continues while the kids are out.”

Reilly says the district should be prepared for an E-learning day by next month.