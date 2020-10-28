D87 may add more courses for BHS students

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — If your child is in Bloomington’s District 87, they could have a chance at taking new courses during the 2021-2222 school year.

Wednesday night the school board is expected to vote on an item that would add five new classes for Bloomington High schoolers. The classes in question, Unified Music, Unified Music Peer Mentoring, Interior Design, Business Management and an Advanced Actor Studio class.

Leaders say the new courses meet the needs for students seeking a career in that field.

The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m.

