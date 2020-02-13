D87 sees uptick in the flu; leaders say it’s nothing to worry about

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WYZZ) — School leaders in District 87 are seeing an uptick in illness related absences.

Normally Bloomington Public schools see on average 90-95% attendance district wide. Leaders say, now that number has dropped into the 80’s.

Superintendent Dr. Barry Reilly says this is not unique to District 87, and says it is nothing to worry about.

“This isn’t our first rodeo when it comes to dealing with the flu,” said Reilly. “This is something that we typically have to deal with each and every year. We want them to recover and get better, so that by the time that they do come back to school, they are fully recovered and ready to learn.”

Dr. Reilly says due to technology, it will be easier to catch students up on the lessons they have missed.