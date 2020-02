BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WYZZ) — School leaders in Bloomington are getting an update on a new pilot program.

The Advisory Period Pilot started last month at Bloomington High School. Leaders are taking 23 minutes out of the day for kids to be in a home room-like period.

The idea is to give them a chance to study, work on homework and build relationships. Leaders say students will keep the same advisory group throughout high school, to keep continuity throughout their 4 years there.