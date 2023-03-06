PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Dac’s Smokehouse BBQ announced that it is closing its Campustown location Monday.

According to an update from Dac’s on Facebook, there were many contributing factors.

Between covid, cost of goods, and inflation it’s changed the landscape of Campustown, and it’s just not the place it used to be. Dac’s Smokehouse BBQ Facebook post, March 6.

The Morton location remains open, as well as Dac’s Smokehouse Catering.

They also announced that they are in the process of buying another restaurant, and will make an announcement as soon as the contract is signed.