Daddios could face penalties for video on social media showing packed house

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A popular Bloomington bar is under scrutiny after dozens of college kids were filmed partying inside the venue over the weekend.

The owner of Daddios will soon have to answer to a video on social media depicting a packed house with no one adhering to the newest COVID-19 mitigations. Mayor Tari Renner says he is investigating the matter, and if its proven the video was taken Saturday, he will call a liquor commission meeting this week where the committee will decide what happens next.

“If we have information, and complaints where we have a situation, or perhaps multiple situations that are just extreme,” said Renner. “It may very well be that we have to suspend or revoke liquor licenses and then let’s see if anybody is going to come into their establishment if they are only serving Kool-Aid.”

We reached out to the Owner of Daddios but we have not heard back from him.