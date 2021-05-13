Daddios shooter denied bond reduction in court Thursday

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The alleged gunman in a deadly January shooting outside a downtown Bloomington bar has been denied bond reduction Thursday afternoon.

41-year-old Michael Bakana of Normal appeared in court Thursday to request a reduced bond, but the request was denied by a judge.

Bakana is facing six felony counts after allegedly shooting two people outside Daddios in the early morning hours of Jan 30. Mariah C. Petracca, 22, of Bloomington was killed during the gunfire and another victim was injured.

He is being charged with three counts of first-degree murder with the intent to kill, one count of attempted murder, and two counts of aggravated battery and discharge of a firearm.

His bond is set at $2 million. He is set to appear in court Thursday, Aug. 5.