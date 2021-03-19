Daddio’s shooter enters not guilty plea for murder charges

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The alleged gunman in a deadly January shooting outside a downtown Bloomington bar appeared in court Friday morning, March 19.

Michael Bakana, 41, of Normal was served with a six count bill of indictment, all felonies.

Bakana, along with his defense attorney Kevin Sanborn, entered a not guilty plea to the six felony counts against him. He is being charged with three counts of first-degree murder with the intent to kill, one count of attempted murder, and two counts of aggravated battery and discharge of a firearm.

Bakana was arrested after allegedly shooting two people outside Daddio’s in the early morning hours of Jan 30. Mariah C. Petracca, 22, of Bloomington was killed during the gunfire and another victim was injured.

Bakana will be back in the courtroom April 1 at 9 a.m.