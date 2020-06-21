Dads at retirement community treated to Father’s Day parade

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)–Dads at a local retirement home were greeted with surprise visitors Sunday morning for Father’s Day.

Since residents of Serenity Assisted Living are most vulnerable to COVID-19, and can’t be within six feet of non-residents or staff, the home threw them a parade. And residents enjoyed the mild temperatures.

“They had one for Mother’s Day too and it was a little more chilly. We had heavy coats on for the Mother’s Day one. But this was wonderful, couldn’t be any better,” said resident Bill Thorne.

Fathers were greeted with waves, cards and of course gifts. Bill Thorne says he and his wife Dorothy enjoyed the celebration.

“It was a great parade, good to see all these people,” Thorne said.

Thorne a father of two, grandpa of six and great-grandpa of 12 says it’s hard for his family to be altogether at once as they are spread across the country. But, he was glad to see both of his sons this past weekend for the holiday.

“It did, it made it great. And we saw the other one yesterday in fact so it worked out great,” Thorne said.

Nancy Armstrong, community relations director of Serenity Assisted Living says they’ve been keeping residents in contact with loved ones and friends via Zoom and FaceTime, adding that social interaction like Saturday’s event is important.

“Not being able to see most of them since the beginning of March, it’s really nice for them to be able to see everybody,” Armstrong said.

“That’s the worst thing about this virus it’s bad to not be able to see not only your friends, but the kids too and the grand kids. It’s been a long time,” Thorne said.

Armstrong was glad to see such a strong turnout for the event.

“It was awesome, it was really great to see everybody and I’m thankful everybody came out.”

Armstrong says 15 of her 46 total residents are fathers and community members who weren’t related to anyone there also came out to support.