Dads in Peoria County Jail released on bail in time for Father’s Day

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)–Giving some dads a chance to see their families in time for Father’s Day. Two dads in the Peoria County Jail are now former inmates and can celebrate Father’s Day thanks to the Black Justice Project and Peoria mayoral candidate, Chama St. Louis.

This weekend, many Americans are taking time to celebrate Father’s Day and say thanks to ‘dad’. But for those behind bars awaiting trials they don’t always get the chance.

“Yeah. I’m a father to two little girls,” said a former Peoria County jail inmate.

On Saturday, a man identified as “Q” was released on bond thanks to the Black Justice Project. Q says his release caught him off guard.

“I was shocked because I didn’t know who it was coming from,” Q said.

Q says he was staying patient and waiting for his time to get out, but didn’t think it would happen in time to see his two daughters for Father’s Day weekend.

“When I was in the cell, I was thinking like this is going be my second time being away.”

Peoria mayoral candidate, Chama St. Louis and the Black Justice Project raised over $3,000 to surprise Q and another male inmate with bail money to send them home for Father’s Day.

“No one should be sitting in jail because they can’t afford bail,” St. Louis said.

St. Louis says all the money came from community members and is overwhelmed by the amount of support the project received in just under two weeks.

“It’s amazing how as a community here in Peoria where we have so much stigma around being separate, that we’re coming together for common causes and common issues within the last couple of months,” St. Louis said.

St. Louis says she working to combat what she says is an unjust criminal justice system targeting brown and black Americans. And looking to end the use of cash-only bonds, giving many who can’t afford them a chance to be free while awaiting a court date.

“Being able to do this is definitely rewarding and families should be together. You should be able attend your daily life, take care of your family and work before you go to court,” St. Louis said.

Q is ready to leave the title of “inmate” behind and focus on the title of father.

“It’s a blessing though. It’s definitely a blessing.”

Chama St. Louis says both the men released on Saturday were non-violent offenders and will still be awaiting a court date and trial. But for now, they’re getting a chance to reunite with loved ones.

The Black Justice Project hopes to release more offenders on bonds and will be looking to do more in the future. St. Louis says the cost to release both men on Saturday was just over $2,000.

If you want to donate to the cause, you can via PayPal at xfactorassistant@gmail.com or find the group on Facebook.