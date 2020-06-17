Dads to receive bailouts this Father’s Day on behalf of two local organizations

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Fathers inside the Peoria County Jail could receive a special gift this Father’s Day.

The Peoria Community Bond Fund Coalition and the Black Justice Project are working together. Peoria Mayor Candidate and Community Organizer, Chama St. Louis said the groups are raising money to bail out as many dads as possible for the holiday.

“Bail amounts typically effect black and brown and poor people the most, St. Louis said. “And a lot of times, people are sitting in jail because they do not have the resources to get out, and so they are losing their jobs their families are separated and things on the outside are falling apart because economically they cannot bail themselves out.”

Fathers were bailed out last year too. St. Louis said she will continue to advocate for the black and brown community — and keep families together.

“If we do have enough resources, we will def. bail out more than one. In times past when we did it in the past, we bail out two moms. So ideally, we will be able to bail more than one, but if we can just get one, we will be happy,” she said.

So far the coalition raised close to $600. St. Louis said non-violent bailouts typically ranges between $600 and $1800. She said the dads will not know about the gift until the morning of father’s day.

Loved ones who have dads in jail with bail amounts should message the Black Justice Project on Facebook with their name, number, and case information. Those interested in donating can send their money via PayPal to Xfactorassistant@gmail.com.