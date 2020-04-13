Third Tazewell County resident dies from COVID-19

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria City/County Health Department said there are now nearly 60 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Tri-County area.

There are 31 confirmed cases in Peoria County, 19 in Tazewell County, and nine in Woodford County, health administrator Monica Hendrickson said Monday. In total, there are 59 positive cases.

Additionally, a third death from the virus was reported in Tazewell County, bringing the total number of deaths in the area to four; two others were previously confirmed in the county, and one was confirmed in Peoria County.

Nine people have fully recovered and three are hospitalized in Peoria County specifically.