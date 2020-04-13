Closings
There are currently 49 active closings. Click for more details.

Third Tazewell County resident dies from COVID-19

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria City/County Health Department said there are now nearly 60 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Tri-County area.

There are 31 confirmed cases in Peoria County, 19 in Tazewell County, and nine in Woodford County, health administrator Monica Hendrickson said Monday. In total, there are 59 positive cases.

Additionally, a third death from the virus was reported in Tazewell County, bringing the total number of deaths in the area to four; two others were previously confirmed in the county, and one was confirmed in Peoria County.

Nine people have fully recovered and three are hospitalized in Peoria County specifically.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS

Takeout & Delivery Guide

National Unemployment Tracker

Trending Stories

Latest Local News

More Local News