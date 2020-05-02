Daily Tri-County COVID-19 update: 158 total positive cases, seven deaths

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria County Health Department reports 158 total COVID-19 cases in the Tri-County area.
Saturday’s report shows 103 cases in Peoria, 42 in Tazewell, and 13 positive cases in Woodford County. The area has had a total of seven deaths. Thursday health officials said a Peoria man in his 70s died Wednesday night from the virus.
Forty-five people in Peoria County have recovered from the virus. Forty-two are at home isolating and 13 are being treated at a local hospital.
