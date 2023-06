DALE TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WMBD) — All burning and fireworks are banned effective immediately in Dale Township, according to a Fire Department public notice.

The McLean Country township’s notice said that the ban includes backyard fire pits and normal landscape burning.

As most fireworks are illegal in Illinois to begin with, the ban includes all fireworks such as smoke bombs and sparklers.

The ban will be enforced by the Dale Township Fire Department and those who violate the ban will be fined.