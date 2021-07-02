Damage assessment forms available to those affected by storms

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Damage assessment forms are now available to McLean County residents who suffered damage from the storms last weekend.

Starting Friday, local, state, and federal crews are joining the Illinois Emergency Management Agency Damage Assessment Team to conduct door-to-door damage assessments.

Throughout the day on Friday and Saturday, workers may be in neighborhoods most affected by last weekends’ storms. Workers will wear safety vests and carry proper identification. Residents are reminded to safeguard their personal information at all times.

Storm victims are encouraged to report their damage themselves using this link.

The deadline for submissions is at 8 p.m. on Saturday, July 3. As damage determinations are made, the deadline may be extended. If the link is used by many people at once, some delays may occur. If this happens, residents are asked to wait a few minutes and try again.

McLean County may be eligible for federal disaster assistance based on information collected. However, assessments do not affect any insurance claim, nor do they replace contacting an insurance provider.

Those who are experiencing difficulty completing this form or have additional questions should contact ema@mcleancountyil.gov or 309-888-5020.