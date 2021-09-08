Crews work to clean up damage following big storm in Flanagan

FLANAGAN, Ill. (WMBD) – A big storm hit a small town just outside of Bloomington Tuesday, and residents have said it’s been hours of clean-up since.

High winds brought down trees, destroyed some homes and a barn in the Village of Flanagan. Crews said they’ve been hard at work since 6 p.m. Tuesday night as some trees blocked busy streets.

One crew member said homeowners are also dealing with broken power lines, and the village was out of power for a few hours.

“It was pretty windy raining really hard ah we had quite a few trees that were down a gentleman outside of town lost his barn it’s just been on-going since 6 o’clock last night,” said Matthew Williams.

He said he’s hopeful clean-up will be done by Wednesday night, and small communities like these always come together to lend a helping hand.