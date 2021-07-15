Damaged apartments from February fire demolished; will be rebuilt

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A fire-damaged apartment in Normal near Illinois State University will soon be rebuilt.

According to Normal Fire Department Public Information Officer Matt Swaney, the Sugar Creek Apartments at Linden and Vernon Ave in Normal are being demolished after February’s fire.

Repair work caused the fire on Feb 13 of this year and resulted in the building and 12 apartments being a total loss.

Swaney told WMBD the section of apartments will be rebuilt once “the firewall has been evaluated for the damage it sustained during the fire.”

He said once demolition and evaluations are complete, the section will be rebuilt.

Swaney adds the rebuilt section will include fire sprinklers per local fire codes.

WMBD reached out to the managing company, First Site’s vice president, who did not return an immediate comment.