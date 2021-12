PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An Illinois State University graduate is living his childhood dream.

Actor Dandrell Scott, born and raised in Harvey, Illinois, is making waves in the acting, rapping, and voiceover world.

You might’ve heard of Scott before, literally. He’s the voice of Wendy’s breakfast menu.

He also plays Mitchell Adams on NBC’s Chicago P.D.

Scott joined Matt Sheehan & Kyreon in-studio to talk about his career aspirations, inspirations, and what’s next for the Redbird graduate.