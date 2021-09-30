Danvers man charged with sending obscene matter to minor, possessing child pornography

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Danvers man was indicted with the transfer of obscene matter to a minor and possession of child pornography on Sept. 21.

Alexander B. Smith, a 22-year-old man, allegedly used Instagram to share pornographic communications with a minor.

Smith is currently in the custody of the United States Marshal Service and if he is convicted, the maximum statutory penalties for the alleged crimes charged are 20 years imprisonment.

The Bloomington Police Department and the Illinois State Police (ISP) investigated Smith, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Keith Hollingshead-Cook is representing the government in the prosecution.