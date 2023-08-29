BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Danvers man indicated to a McLean County judge that he wanted to represent himself against allegations that he killed a Bloomington woman.

Joshua Livingston, 41, of Danvers, appeared in McLean County Circuit Court on Tuesday for a status hearing where Circuit Judge William Yoder granted his request to go “pro se” which means to act as one’s own attorney.

The judge also said he would not appoint an attorney to “stand by” in case Livingston needed help to craft motions or to hone his defense.

That means Livingston is on his own against prosecutors regarding allegations he strangled 39-year-old Melissa Sue Ostrom who was reported missing on April 17. Her body was found a few days later.

Livingston faces several charges in the case including possession of a stolen vehicle related to vehicles stolen from an auto body business near Ireland Grove Road off of Veteran’s Parkway; meth possession, concealing a homicidal death and others.

He’s also going to represent himself in misdemeanor domestic battery case and burglary case.

Livingston will next appear in court on Friday for a motion hearing where Yoder will hear arguments regarding several pre-trial issues. A date for his trial did not appear in McLean County Circuit Court online records.