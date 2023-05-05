BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The person accused of killing a Bloomington woman who was reported missing has pleaded not guilty to all charges during a brief hearing Friday morning.

Joshua Livingston, 41, of Danvers, entered his pleas in McLean County Circuit Court to charges of first-degree murder, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, concealment of a homicidal death, possession of methamphetamine and criminal damage to government property in the case related to the death of 39-year-old Melissa Sue Ostrom, according to court records.

He also has been charged in a separate case that has three counts of burglary. The particular details of that case weren’t immediately known.

Livingston remains in the county jail on $2 million bond. His next court hearing is May 24.

Ostrom was reported missing on April 17 and her body was found a few days later. McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder concluded she died as a result of strangulation.

Police have released few details though they did confirm Ostrom and Livingston did know each other. They also said the counts of possessing stolen vehicle were related to vehicles stolen from an auto body business near Ireland Grove Road off of Veteran’s Parkway.

If convicted of murder, Livingston faces at least 20 and possibly up to 60 years behind bars.