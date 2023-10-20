BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) –A man representing himself in connection with the disappearance and death of a McLean County woman killed himself while being held at the McLean County Jail, officials said.

Correctional officers found Joshua Livingston, 41, of Danvers unresponsive at approximately 9:33 p.m. while conducting a security check in the facility.

Officers and the Bloomington Fire Department responded immediately to initiate a rescue effort, but he was pronounced dead at 10:22 p.m. by the McLean County Coroner’s Office.

An autopsy is scheduled to be performed by the McLean County Coroner to determine the cause and manner of death.

Livingston had been in the McLean County Detention Facility since April 26 on charges of murder, concealment of a homicidal death, and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.