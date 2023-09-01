BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Danvers man who is representing himself against murder charges will get to look at the evidence against him but with some restrictions.

Joshua Livingston, 41, is barred from sharing anything that he is given regarding the death of 39-year-old Melissa Ostrom who went missing in April and was found dead a few days later. Police reports will also be scrubbed for some personal information and contact information.

And McLean County prosecutors could have tipped their hand on how they think Ostrom died by saying they want to test the woman’s leggings. Those were found around her neck, according to court records.

Prosecutors have publicly said little regarding the woman’s death.

The hearing Friday was the first for Livingston after Circuit Judge William Yoder granted his request earlier this week to go “pro se” which means to act as one’s own attorney.

Prosecutors will also look at press-on fingernails and a sweatshirt for DNA as well. It’s fairly common to have DNA testing on items that were used by either a defendant or a victim.

Assistant State’s Attorney Aaron Frederick pushed for the protective order on the evidence, which totals nearly 900 pages of both electronic and paper reports, saying “This defendant has demonstrated really by his conduct while he’s been in jail his willingness to reach out to others and provide names of witnesses.”

But Livingston pushed back, saying prosecutors have failed to “demonstrate ill will.”

“I haven’t done anything improper with regards to this care or with regards to witnesses of this case,” he said.

Livingston faces several charges in the case including possession of a stolen vehicle related to vehicles stolen from an auto body business near Ireland Grove Road off of Veteran’s Parkway; meth possession, concealing a homicidal death, and others.

He’s also going to represent himself in a misdemeanor domestic battery case and burglary case.

He will next appear back in court in mid-October.