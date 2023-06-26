BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Danvers man will next appear in court in late August regarding charges he allegedly killed a Bloomington woman.

Joshua Livingston, 41, of Danvers, appeared in McLean County Circuit Court on Monday for a status hearing. At issue were concerns he had that the public defender’s office had a conflict of interest as one of their attorneys had repented the victim, 39-year-old Melissa Sue Ostrom, in the past, according to court records.

Livingston remains in the county jail on $2 million bond. The judge set an Aug. 23 status hearing.

Ostrom was reported missing on April 17 and her body was found a few days later. McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder concluded she died as a result of strangulation.

Police have released few details though they did confirm Ostrom and Livingston did know each other. They also said the counts of possessing a stolen vehicle were related to vehicles stolen from an auto body business near Ireland Grove Road off of Veteran’s Parkway.

If convicted of murder, Livingston faces at least 20 years and possibly up to 60 years behind bars.