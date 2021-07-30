Danvers Police chief to retire next month

DANVERS, Ill. (WMBD) — A village in rural McLean County is paying farewell to its police chief as he heads toward retirement.

The Village of Danvers’ police chief Mike Kemp announced this week on the department’s Facebook page that he is planning to retire.

Kemp has been in the position since 2013.

In the post, Kemp said his goal as chief has always been “to ensure that the Danvers Police Department and its personnel were the best trained, best equipped, and best led rural agency in McLean County.”

Kemp also said it’s been an “honor” and a “privilege” to serve the village of just over 1,100 people.

Kemp’s last day is Friday Aug 13.