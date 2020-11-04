Darcy, Hauter, Imig, Sinn win Tazewell County Board District 2 seat

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Republicans Mindy Darcy, William Hauter, Carroll Imig and Greg Sinn have all won the race for the Tazewell County District 2 seat Tuesday night.

According to the Tazewell County election commission, Darcy won with 74.1% of the vote, Hauter with 7.5%, Imig with 7.2% and Sinn with 7.1%.

This story will be updated.

