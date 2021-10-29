Darin LaHood says he’s running for reelection in 2022

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — While one Illinois congressman is stepping away, another one is running again.

U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood (R-IL) announced he will be running for reelection to Congress in 2022 and will run in the newly drawn 16th Congressional District. The news comes out the same day U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) announced he would not seek reelection.

“As the redistricting process comes to a conclusion, I am confident the opportunity exists for me to continue my service in Congress, and I am announcing my intent to run for re-election in 2022,” said LaHood.

“It’s unfortunate that politics has played such a huge role in this process and that Gov. Pritzker lied to voters when he promised to take politics out of the mapping process in Illinois. I am grateful to the residents across Illinois who have encouraged me to run and already pledged their support to our campaign. I look forward to hitting the campaign trail, running a vigorous race, and working hard to win in 2022.”

LaHood was first elected in 2015 to serve Illinois’s 18th District. He was reelected in 2016, 2018, and again in 2020, the same year he was endorsed by then-President Donald Trump. He won that election with more than 70% of the vote.

LaHood has raised more than $600,000 in the third quarter of 2021.