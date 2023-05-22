PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Seventies Rock fans can hear the classic record, “Dark Side of the Moon” live at the Peoria Civic Center as musicians recreate the album on stage.

The organization, Classic Albums Live, will perform the hit record on Aug. 24 at the civic center. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, May 24. Tickets can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com or or in person at the Toyota Box Office, open Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“Think of it as a recital,” says Martin, “these albums are historic and stand the test of time.”

Forgoing costumes and impersonations, Classic Albums Live has found success in concentrating solely on the music.

“We don’t dress up or wear any sort of costume. All of our energy is put into the music. We want the performance to sound exactly like the album,” Martin said. “We created something that endures and connects. These albums are sacred to people. We deliver exactly what we promote – ‘note for note, cut for cut’ accuracy.”