PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) –It’s been almost a year in the making, but this evening NASA is planning on testing out a planetary defense experiment.

The Double Asteroid Redirection Test, or DART Mission, launched in November of 2021.

At around 6:14 PM tonight, the spacecraft will be crashing into Dimorphos.

That’s a small moon orbiting the asteroid Didymos neither of which poses any risk to earth.

The spacecraft is designed to crash into the object while a smaller cube satellite watches it take place and send video back to Earth.

DART’s goal is to see if the impact will change the moonlet’s orbit.

“It’s not anywhere near an impacting trajectory to Earth. So, this is just really science being done at its best. You have a theory you want to test it and so it’s a quick turnaround mission testing this concept of planetary defense seeing if we can redirect an asteroid,” said Peoria Riverfront Museum Planetarium Director Renae Kerrigan.

The Space Agency will be streaming the DART Mission starting at 5 PM.

Dome Planetarium staff will also be hosting a watch party that starts at the same time and runs until 6:30 pm.