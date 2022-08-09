PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A dash camera video revealed the moment a three-vehicle crash sent a Peoria police officer and others to a local hospital on July 30.

Peoria Police Officer Jared Moore filled a police report with details of the crash.

Moore, who was off duty the day of the crash, was notified that Officer Andrew Connor had been involved in a crash while on duty and had suffered serious injuries. Moore was allowed to respond despite being off duty because of his experience in traffic crash reconstructions.

Officer Connor was at OSF Hospital when Moore arrived. Connor had suffered several broken ribs but other injuries were unknown at the time.

Connor had initially responded to the Jeep located in the median of War Memorial Drive in the westbound lanes. He activated his emergency lights and approached the Jeep’s driver’s side.

While Connor was at the side of the Jeep, the Chevrolet approached at a high rate of speed. It appears to have side-swiped the squad car before hitting the Jeep, causing the Jeep to rotate and be pushed into the Westbound lanes. The Chevrolet landed in the median.

The video shows Connor quickly getting to his feet after the crash, but it is unclear if he was struck by the Chevrolet, the Jeep, or both.

The Chevrolet driver was issued several traffic citations.

The Illinois State Police is continuing to investigate the situation.