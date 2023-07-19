BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A man who has been fighting for years to prove he didn’t kill his 3-year-old daughter now has a date when he make his case before a judge.

Barton McNeil will argue before McLean County Circuit Judge William Yoder what he thinks will land him a new trial. The third-stage post-conviction hearing on Nov. 21 will be limited to two things — child welfare records and a confession by another person — that were contained in McNeil’s petition.

Team McNeil is helped by attorneys, from the Illinois Innocence Project and the Exoneration Project, which took on his case years ago.

McNeil is in the process of attacking his 25-year-old first-degree murder conviction through the post-conviction process, a form of an appeal that goes through the trial court, not an appellate court. Yoder, speaking from the bench, said he wouldn’t allow in additional evidence sought by McNeil’s attorneys.

At a hearing in June, Yoder noted a post-conviction hearing wasn’t a mini trial on the original issues but only to gauge whether there was enough evidence to suggest that a new trial was needed.

McNeil is serving a 99-year prison sentence for the suffocation death of his daughter Christina in 1998. Since then, McNeil has maintained no wrongdoing and has continued to fight for a new trial.

He has consistently pointed to his ex-girlfriend Misook Nowlin, who now goes by Misook Wang, as the one who killed her.

Wang was convicted and sentenced to 55 years in prison in 2013 for killing her mother-in-law.

However, she too has filed a post-conviction petition and is also in the midst of fighting her conviction as well. Last fall, Yoder ruled that is merely an “interesting fact” and “is in no way relevant to McNeil’s claim of actual innocence.”