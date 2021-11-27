David Davis Mansion Foundation host Christmas Barn Sale

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Leaders representing the David Davis Mansion, the residence of David Davis, a supreme court justice and senator who lived in Bloomington, hosted a Christmas Barn Sale Friday.

There they sold donated decorations, as well as decorations from the mansion that are no longer being used. Proceeds go to the upkeep and restoration projects at the Mansion.

Dave Oloffson, a board member with the David Davis Mansion, said the sale is a great opportunity for members of the community to check out the site, while also shopping in a piece of local history.

“The David Davis Mansion to me is a hidden gem here in Bloomington-Normal, not a lot of people know about us, so it’s a good chance to get here, get on the grounds, again, shop in a barn, which is not something you always get to do, and kind of find out a little bit more about the mansion and hopefully come back and take a tour if you can’t do it today,” said Oloffson.

2022 will mark the 150th anniversary of the David Davis Mansion being built, Oloffson said they will have events planned to celebrate the historic milestone.