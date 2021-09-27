David Nanz named special agent in charge of FBI Springfield office

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — David G. Nanz was named the special agent in charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Springfield Field Office in Illinois.

Chosen by Director Christopher Wray, Nanz most recently served in the Inspection Division at FBI Headquarters in Washington.

Upon joining the FBI in 2001, Nanz worked as a special agent in the Las Vegas Field Office, investigating white-collar crime cases. His work at headquarters led to promotion to supervisory special agent and transfer to the Economic Crimes Unit of the Criminal Investigative Division in 2008. He later became a unit chief, managing several cases of the 2008 financial crisis.

Nanz also served as the FBI liaison to the Office of the Special Inspector General for the Troubled Asset Relief Program and led the effort to have an FBI agent embedded in the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Transferred to the Miami Field Office in 2010, he oversaw the corporate and securities fraud program and established the South Florida Insurance Fraud Task Force.

In 2016, he completed assignments in London and South Africa to support the FBI’s international corruption mission. Later that year, he was promoted to assistant special agent in charge in the Los Angeles Field Office, where he oversaw 11 criminal and forensic accountant squads.

In 2019, Nanz was promoted to inspector and returned to FBI Headquarters.