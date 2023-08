TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The chairman of the Tazewell County Board announced his plans for retirement Tuesday.

David Zimmerman said he will retire when his current term expires and his last day will be Nov. 30, 2024.

Zimmerman was appointed to the board in 1997 and elected as the chair in 2008.

He said once he retires he will continue selling pharmaceuticals.

Zimmerman said he and his wife are looking for places where they can serve together.