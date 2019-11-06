Davis, LaHood announce $13 million BUILD grant for Normal

NORMAL, Ill. — U.S. Reps. Rodney Davis (R-Ill.) and Darin LaHood (R-Ill.) announced on Wednesday that the Town of Normal has received a $13,000,000 federal Better Utilizing Investment to Leverage Development (BUILD) grant.

The grant is coming from the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) and it is for the Town of Normal’s Underpass Project. This project was supported by Davis, LaHood and Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth.

“This is a huge win not only for the development of Uptown Normal, but for the citizens of Normal,” said Davis. “This multi-faceted infrastructure project will make Normal and McLean County an even better place to live and raise a family. Congressman LaHood and I have been strong advocates on behalf of the Town in their pursuit of this grant. Thank you to Secretary Chao and the administration for recognizing the value of investing in Illinois’ infrastructure. Congratulations to Mayor Koos, the Town Council, and the entire community.”

The project will design and construct a pedestrian, bicyclist, and passenger underpass as well as a second boarding platform on the south side of the tracks at the Uptown Normal Intermodal Passenger Rail Station.

“This is extraordinary news for the Town of Normal, the local economy, and the future of infrastructure in McLean County,” LaHood said. “I was proud to work alongside my colleague Rodney Davis to advocate on behalf of the Town of Normal, and I would like to congratulate Mayor Koos and the entire community. I applaud the Trump Administration and Secretary Chao for their support of McLean County, and I’ll continue to work with them to bolster central Illinois’ infrastructure.”