Davis, LaHood announce $500,000 to Connect Transit for Better Bus Stop Campaign

NORMAL, Ill. — Connect Transit is getting a major grant thanks to U.S. Reps. Rodney Davis (R-Ill.) and Darin LaHood (R-Ill).

The representatives announced on Thursday that Connect Transit was awarded a $500,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Buses and Bus Facilities Grant Program for the Better Bus Stop Campaign.

The funding will allow Connect Transit to continue improving bus stop infrastructure through the Better Bus Stop Campaign. The Connect Transit Board of Trustees approved the Better Bus Stop Campaign in March 2018 and have improved 53 bus stops over the last 18 months.

“It is important that we have a safe, reliable public transit system. I’m proud to see Connect Transit receive these funds to continue their Better Bus Stop Campaign,” said Davis. “I have seen the improved bus stops first hand and know they are improving rider safety. As a member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, I will continue to be an advocate for projects that benefit the communities I serve.”

In June, Rep. LaHood wrote a letter on behalf of Connect Transit’s grant application.

“Connect Transit provides vital services in Bloomington-Normal, and this announcement is welcome news for the transportation system in McLean County,” LaHood said. “I’ll continue to work in Congress to bolster Illinois’ infrastructure, and look forward to seeing the great work Connect can do with this funding.”

Connect Transit General Manager Isaac Thorne said the representatives have been “instrumental” in helping Connect Transit receive federal grants.

“I am grateful for Congressman Davis and Congressman LaHood’s continued support of public transit,” Thorne said. “This grant funding will allow Connect to continue our investment in bus stop infrastructure that improves the mobility of our customers who depend on Connect to get to education, work, and medical appointments.”

This story will be updated.