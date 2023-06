PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A Peoria Public Works press release confirms N. Dawn Drive will close at W. Glen Avenue starting Monday.

The closure is for upcoming pavement work as part of the Glen Avenue Reconstruction Project between University Street and W. War Memorial Drive.

A detour on N. Graceland Drive will be available for drivers needing access to N. Dawn Drive, or W. Sunnyview Drive.

All drivers are encouraged to use caution and be aware of changing traffic patterns.