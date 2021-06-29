Day 2 of trial underway for woman accused of beating 4-year-old boy to death

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Day two of trial begins for an East Peoria woman accused of killing her boyfriend’s young son.

The suspect, 34-year-old Lesli Jett, is accused of beating Jeremy Thurman’s four-year-old son to death in February 2020. Jett appeared in person for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

On Monday, a jury consisting of five women and seven men was chosen for the trial.

Opening statements began Tuesday at 9 a.m. So far, a third and fourth alternate have been selected for the jury.

Jury members will be sworn in after a break.

WMBD will update this story as more information becomes available.

