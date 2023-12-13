EDITORS NOTE: WMBD-TV and CIPROUD will be updating this page through the trial of Brandon Walker with testimony and coverage from inside the courtroom. Check back here often for updates.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — (10:45 a.m.) An Illinois Department of Children and Family Services case worker testified she believed she could not have taken Navin Jones to the emergency room to get checked out due to a lack of guardianship.

Cathy Harvey then said she has since gotten further clarification but didn’t elaborate. The way her testimony went it made it seem that she believed she was then wrong in her assumption.

That matters as she met with Navin Jones’ family five weeks before he was found lifeless and unresponsive at their North Gale Avenue home. She had gone to the house as there had been an allegation that the older brother, then 12, was being forced to work at his dad’s auto shop.

Harvey testified the boy looked sickly and very thin but didn’t believe there was a need to immediately remove the child from the house. Rather, the DCFS employee was looking to have the family undergo “intact services,” a term that would allow both Navin Jones and his older brother to remain in the home while the parents were getting help.

She did, however, push Laura Walker to give up temporary guardianship to Stephanie Jones or Brandon Walker so the boy could get medical care. The grandmother did sign that over and mailed it back to the caseworker. It arrived on March 29, the day Navin died.

Harvey talked to Brandon Walker only once after the Feb. 22 meeting where she was at the house. Never was a medical visit set up and she didn’t tell the father that she had tried to get Laura Walker to sign over the papers for her.

______________________________________________________________________________________

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The graphic photos continued Wednesday as an expert in child abuse and neglect took the stand to point out the injuries and possible causes.

WMBD-TV is not publishing the images but suffice to say they are gruesome. Channing Petrak, of the Pediatric Resource Center, pointed out the ligature marks on Navin Jones’ wrists, ankles and waist. She discussed bruising on his nose and above his eye that seemed to have been caused by blunt-force trauma.

And pictures showed the severe malnutrition and muscle loss the young boy suffered.

Navin Jones died on March 29, 2022, weighing 30 pounds but in June 2021, when he last went to the doctor, he weighed 43 pounds and was growing according to a standard growth curve, albeit on the lower end for both height and weight.

“There had been no major concerns,” she said, noting that he suffered a 30% loss in weight by the time he died. He should have, she said, gained four pounds in that same time frame.

But Petrak said a review of his medical records indicated there was nothing in his past that would have caused the severe weight loss. Even an issue with constipation was easily treatable.

For more than 30 minutes, Petrak went through several pictures which showed pressure wounds on several parts of his body which she said was a sign that he was immobile. She did say it was highly unlikely, given his weight and muscle loss, that Navin was able to move around in the 48 hours before his death.

His father, Brandon Walker, 41, sat quietly and listened as the doctor listed the multiple injuries and medical issues. He’s on trial for his son’s death, facing murder charges that could send him to prison for the rest of his life.

Under cross-examination by defense attorney Gary Morris, Petrak said the boy’s severe constipation would have hurt his growth or would have affected his inability to take in calories. Morris was trying to show that the boy had an underlying medical condition that could have led to his condition; a statement that several medical professionals have said wasn’t the case.

__________________________________________________________________

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Day 3 of the Brandon Walker murder trial got started a little bit late when Walker showed up to court wearing the jumpsuit of a Peoria County Jail inmate.

That’s a big no-no in most cases that judges and attorneys — on both sides — don’t want jurors to know a person is in custody. Such a revelation could cause bias or sway one juror towards a verdict.

Peoria County Circuit Judge John Vespa clearly wasn’t happy as he routinely makes comments about wanting to start on time at 9 a.m. Yesterday, he wasn’t able to as a juror was late.

Today, it was Walker, 41, who showed up to court without his street clothes. Within three minutes, Walker appeared back in court wearing a white dress shirt and black slacks.

Walker is on trial for the fatal neglect and abuse of his son, 8-year-old Navin Jones who was died on March 29, 2022, after he was found lifeless at his house on North Gale Avenue.

Tuesday had a full day of graphic testimony regarding the condition of the boy who weighed only 30 pounds when he died.

Prosecutors have indicated they have only a handful of witnesses left and it’s likely defense attorney Gary Morris will begin to present his case that it was the boy’s mother, Stephanie Jones, who was neglected the child not his client.

Jones, 37, pleaded guilty to murder last week to avoid a life sentence and could take the stand against her boyfriend.