CHICAGO (WMBD) — Illinois will offer more than 20,000 HEPA (High Efficiency Particulate Air) purifiers at no cost to the state’s day care centers to help reduce the transmission of respiratory viruses, including COVID-19.

To receive air purifiers, plus a three-year supply of filters, day care providers must fill out an online request form by July 31. The federally funded offer is open to all licensed Illinois providers outside Chicago.

“The health and well-being of our youngest children is a key priority for my administration,” said Gov. JB Pritzker. “By providing resources to maintain good air quality in our Day Care Centers, we can keep kids and staff healthy, prevent absences and also improve children’s ability to learn and gain essential skills.”

The $10 million effort is being coordinated by the Illinois Department of Public Health along with the state’s Department of Children and Family Services which licenses daycare centers in Illinois.

SHIELD Illinois, a non-profit University of Illinois program, is assisting IDPH by managing customer service and delivery of the units.

The effort is the third phase of a previously announced IDPH program to provide HEPA air purifiers to K-12 schools throughout Illinois and to Head Start Programs in Illinois. It is funded through the U.S. CDC’s Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity for Prevention and Control Reopening Schools program.

In May, the CDC released new guidelines for indoor ventilation that set a specific target for the first time. The new guidelines call for at least five air changes per hour, meaning the equivalent of all the air in a room is replaced five or more times within an hour.

IDPH is launching an enrollment process that allows Day Care Centers to submit orders for portable HEPA air purifiers. Grantees will generally be eligible for one small unit for each classroom, with a limited number of larger units available for sites that serve large numbers of students.

Studies show that cleaner air can reduce absentee rates, and improve students’ abilities to think, learn, read and solve math problems.

Last year IDPH issued ventilation guidance to educate the community on the impact of ventilation systems and to provide information about low cost and DIY interventions for ventilation upgrades.