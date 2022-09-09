BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Thousands of kids will have the opportunity Saturday to see and ride and heavy construction and farming equipment, all for a good cause.

The 18th annual Day of the Dozer lets kids into the driver’s seat and get to drive dozers, excavators and other heavy equipment.

Proceeds will benefit Stay 4, a local program that financially and emotionally enables at-risk students to succeed at college.

Illinois State University senior Gabrielle Kaeb is a Stay 4 participant. She said the support has been invaluable

“A soft hand on your back to let you know that they’re there. They really do care about every student. An extra little push in the right direction from someone that doesn’t necessarily have to be there for you,” she said.

Tickets cost $6 online and $7 at the door. Everyone also gets a souvenir hard hat.