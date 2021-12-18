Day of Giving gives out Christmas cheer to hundreds of Peorians Saturday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — New Beginnings Worship Center gave out Christmas gifts to hundreds of people in Peoria, Saturday, Dec. 18, at their fourth annual Day of Giving event.

Organizers say the event aims to help address poverty around the holidays, handing out toys, coats, and food, hoping to give families a nice holiday to remember.

Private donors, and other local organizations helped donate toys for the event, and the church took donations throughout the day.

Pastor Quinton Brown said it’s great to continue to be able to give back to the community like this, especially during the holiday season.

“We’re still dealing with COVID and other things economically, so it’s a great opportunity for us to be a blessing to it,” Brown said. “There are so many people that are in need and they’re still looking for things, and so we’re able to meet those needs.”

Brown said they will continue to take donations at New Beginnings Worship Center. To learn more, visit them on Facebook.

