Day of Play continues despite the pandemic

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A day encouraging kids to be kids taking place this weekend in the twin cities despite the pandemic.

The Children’s Discovery Museum in Uptown Normal is hosting its annual Day of Play in a different format this year due to the pandemic.

Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon children can play their way at the museum’s play pack pick-up. Instead of a traditional in-person playtime, packets are given to families giving them ways to enjoy their day.

The packets give families events like a scavenger hunt story walk and more. Amy Pitter the event organizer said the goal is for kids to put the screens down and get outside to play

“This year is even more important to take a break from those devices especially with the format of schools being e-learning. We were thoughtful in what activities we highlighted this year,” Pitter said.

Pitter said she’s glad to be able to host the event still and is thankful for the museum’s sponsors.

“They have made this opportunity possible. Typically, the day of play is a free day filled with play and we were able to do that through our partnerships and the ability to find all the play packs,” Pitter said.

To pick up your kit go to the East Trail Parking lot in Uptown Normal.

