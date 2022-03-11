PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Sunday marks the beginning of Daylight Saving Time, meaning more hours of sunshine.

The American Red Cross said as you turn your clock an hour ahead, it’s also a good time to test your smoke detectors.

According to the Red Cross, a working smoke detector can cut the risk of dying in a house fire by 50%.

Communications manager at the American Red Cross in Illinois Brian Williamsen said it’s best to test your devices monthly, but as you turn the clocks, it’s a good time to test the detectors.

“Do make sure that those smoke alarms are working; it’s also a good time to go ahead and make sure you have that fire escape plan ready; make sure you discuss that with your family and if you have kids in your household they know what it means when a fire alarm goes off,” Williamsen said.

Williamsen said they work with fire departments across the state to install working smoke alarms in people’s homes that need them.

“We actually have a Sound the Alarm events in spring and what we do is our volunteer team along with fire departments we work to get those new smoke alarms installed in people’s homes,” Williamsen said.

Williamsen said newer smoke detectors don’t require a change in batteries, but it’s still a good idea to test them.